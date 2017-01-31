Bills Daily - Top News Tuesday January 31, 2017

Bills Officially Release Coaches: Sean McDermott has finished talking to the members of Rex Ryan's coaching staff that weren't hired by other teams. The Bills have announced the release of 14 coaches including LB coach Bobby April, OL coach Aaron Kromer, QB coach David Lee, Def. Asst. D'Anton Lynn, DB coach Tim McDonald, Off Asst. Pat Meyer, Sr. Off. Asst. Chris Palmer, Asst. DB coach Ed Reed, Special Teams Asst. Eric Smith, Quality Control/Special Teams Asst. Kathryn Smith, DC Dennis Thurman, Asst. QB Coach, Jason Vrable and OLB coach Jeff Weeks. Special Teams coordinator Danny Crossman was retained right after McDermott was hired. TE coach Tony Sparano, DL coach Jason Rebrovich and WR coach Sanjay Lal got other jobs along with Anthony Lynn. The team is still looking for a WR coach and a DB coach among other lower level assistants. It's been reported that Phil McGeoghan will be the WR coach. Front Office Page . Report Says Bills Find WR Coach: ESPN's Adam Caplan reports that the Bills are planning on hiring East Carolina WRs coach Phil McGeoghan as their new WRs coach. He has four years experience in the NFL with the Dolphins as their assistant WR coach. He bucks the trend of Sean McDermott hiring experienced, older coaches. He is just 37 years old and played in the NFL for three seasons, two with Denver and one with New Orleans. OC Rick Dennison was the OL coach when McGeoghan was there. He was with East Carolina just last season. His star protege at the college was Zay Jones who could be a 2nd or 3rd round draft pick in the draft.

Monday January 30, 2017

Alexander MVP: Three Bills players made impact plays in the 20-13 AFC win at yesterday's Pro Bowl. Lorenzo Alexander was named the game's Defensive MVP as a result of his eight tackle, one interception, two passes defensed performance. Stephon Gilmore also intercepted a pass that one was in the end zone. He also had good coverage on two other end zone passes. Zach Brown was second in tackles for the AFC one behind Alexander with 7. He also made a great tackle on a 4th down plunge by Ezekiel Elliot short of the touchdown.

Saturday January 28, 2017

Kyle Returning? When the season ended Kyle Williams hinted he may retire. At the Pro Bowl he seems to be singing a different tune. He has been in contact with new coach Sean McDermott a few times along with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the new DL coach as well. They picked his brain and let him know he is wanted back. Williams told Connor Orr of NFL.com that they want him back and he is preparing like he will be back although he stopped short of making the decision official.

Friday January 27, 2017

Anderson Re-Signed: The Bills have announced that they have re-signed free agent safety Colt Anderson . He was one of 24 unrestricted free agent. Anderson broke his foot was placed on injured reserve in October. He was originally signed last year to be a special teams contributor. Depth Chart .

Thursday January 26, 2017

Kouandjio Injured: The Bills released a statement today saying that Cyrus Kouandjio underwent successful surgery yesterday for a hip injury suffered during an accident in his home. He is expected to be ready in time for training camp. Injury Page .

Wednesday January 25, 2017

Lal Goes To Indy: The Colts have hired Bills WR coach Sanjay Lal for the same position in Indianapolis. That leaves the Bills without a coach at the position. Some people were holding out hope that Lal would remain including Sammy Watkins who has been tweeting his support for Lal. Senior Bowl: Doug Whaley and the scouting staff are in Mobile Alabama for the Senior Bowl as practices got underway yesterday. Sean McDermott and his partial coaching staff remain at One Bills Drive. McDermott is concentrating on finishing his staff and coming up with an offseason plan while beginning evaluating the current roster. He will watch videos of the practices. Doug Whaley spoke to the media yesterday and said he doesn't think the injury to Tyrod Taylor will effect the decision that the team needs to make on him. They feel he will be healthy enough to pass his physical. Whaley said when he gets back to Buffalo he will evaluate the current roster with the coaches and a determination will be made on Taylor's contract at that time. Coaching Staff Update: Sean McDermott continues to fill out his Coaching Staff and there are rumors of two possible offensive coaching hires. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles WR Chad Hall has been hired as an offensive assistant by McDermott. He would be the first coach without extensive experience. In fact, he has no experience as a coach. He is 30 years old and was on the Jaguars practice squad two years ago. He played for Philadelphia when McDermott was there. Footballscoop.com reports the Bills are targeting former Titans DB coach Steve Brown as their new defensive backs coach. He has 22 years experience at the college and pro levels. He was with Tennessee since 2012 and coached with the Rams from 1995 to 2000. He also coached with University of Kentucky.

