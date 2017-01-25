Lawson Scoped: The Bills announced two offseason surgeries today. They announced the second foot surgery for Sammy Watkins first reported by Sal Capaccio. They also said Shaq Lawson had his knee scoped. The team release confirmed Watkins should be ready for training camp and they think Lawson will be ready for offseason workouts. Injury Page.
Kyle To Pro Bowl: Kyle Williams will be going to his fifth Pro Bowl as he will join Lorenzo Alexander and Richie Incognito on the squad. He is replacing Ndamukong Suh who has backed out with an injury. Williams is tied with Fred Smerlas with the second most appearances by a Bills defensive lineman behind Bruce Smith's 11.
Bills Add Asst. OL Coach: The Bills have announced that Andrew Dees will begin his second stint with the Bills as the assistant offensive line coach. He was with the club under the Chan Gailey regime in 2012 and is a former Syracuse grad. He has spent the last three yars with the Chargers. Coaching Staff.
Watkins Has 2nd Surgery: Sal Capaccio is reporting that sources told him Sammy Watkins underwent his 2nd foot surgery earlier this month. It was performed by renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp but could be ready earlier depending on how his recovery and rehab goes. He would need to be cleared by the team doctors and Dr. Anderson before resuming on field activities. Injury Page.
Thursday January 19, 2017
Rick Dennison New OC: The Bills have an offensive coordinator. They have hired Rick Dennison to run the offense. He has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator. He was with the Denver Broncos from 2006 to 2008 and again in 2015 and 2016. He was also the Texans offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013. He was also the QB coach for the Ravens in 2014 when Tyrod Taylor was the backup quarterback there. Denver also was vying to sign Taylor in 2015 before he took less money to sign with the Bills. In 1997 and 98 he was the special teams coach for the Broncos and spent his entire playing career in Denver playing linebacker from 1982 to 1990. He has been to six Super Bowls, three as a player and three as a coach. He has no history with Sean McDermott. Coaching Staff.
AVP Not A Candidate? Vic Carucci reports that there is no validity in the Jason LaCanfora report that the team may be inclined to wait for Alex Van Pelt to come free to hire him as the offensive coordinator. The tweet by LaCanfora did seem to be more speculation than inside information. In other coaching staff news, Sal Capaccio reports that the team will interview Chiefs WR coach David Culley but at this time he didn't know for what position the interview was for. McDermott was with Culley in Philadelphia.
New OC Candidate: Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer is reporting that the Bills interviewed Panthers QB coach Ken Dorsey for the open offensive coordinator spot. It is the first confirmed interview for the position. The 35 year old obviously coached with Sean McDermott in Carolina and worked closely with Cam Newton as his position coach since 2013. He has been with the Panthers since 2011. He had a big college career at Miami and spent six years as an NFL QB.
