Bills Daily - Top News Friday January 20, 2017

Lawson Scoped: The Bills announced two offseason surgeries today. They announced the second foot surgery for Sammy Watkins first reported by Sal Capaccio. They also said Shaq Lawson had his knee scoped. The team release confirmed Watkins should be ready for training camp and they think Lawson will be ready for offseason workouts. Injury Page . Kyle To Pro Bowl: Kyle Williams will be going to his fifth Pro Bowl as he will join Lorenzo Alexander and Richie Incognito on the squad. He is replacing Ndamukong Suh who has backed out with an injury. Williams is tied with Fred Smerlas with the second most appearances by a Bills defensive lineman behind Bruce Smith's 11. Bills Add Asst. OL Coach: The Bills have announced that Andrew Dees will begin his second stint with the Bills as the assistant offensive line coach. He was with the club under the Chan Gailey regime in 2012 and is a former Syracuse grad. He has spent the last three yars with the Chargers. Coaching Staff . Watkins Has 2nd Surgery: Sal Capaccio is reporting that sources told him Sammy Watkins underwent his 2nd foot surgery earlier this month. It was performed by renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp but could be ready earlier depending on how his recovery and rehab goes. He would need to be cleared by the team doctors and Dr. Anderson before resuming on field activities. Injury Page .

Thursday January 19, 2017

Rick Dennison New OC: The Bills have an offensive coordinator. They have hired Rick Dennison to run the offense. He has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator. He was with the Denver Broncos from 2006 to 2008 and again in 2015 and 2016. He was also the Texans offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013. He was also the QB coach for the Ravens in 2014 when Tyrod Taylor was the backup quarterback there. Denver also was vying to sign Taylor in 2015 before he took less money to sign with the Bills. In 1997 and 98 he was the special teams coach for the Broncos and spent his entire playing career in Denver playing linebacker from 1982 to 1990. He has been to six Super Bowls, three as a player and three as a coach. He has no history with Sean McDermott. Coaching Staff . AVP Not A Candidate? Vic Carucci reports that there is no validity in the Jason LaCanfora report that the team may be inclined to wait for Alex Van Pelt to come free to hire him as the offensive coordinator. The tweet by LaCanfora did seem to be more speculation than inside information. In other coaching staff news, Sal Capaccio reports that the team will interview Chiefs WR coach David Culley but at this time he didn't know for what position the interview was for. McDermott was with Culley in Philadelphia. New OC Candidate: Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer is reporting that the Bills interviewed Panthers QB coach Ken Dorsey for the open offensive coordinator spot. It is the first confirmed interview for the position. The 35 year old obviously coached with Sean McDermott in Carolina and worked closely with Cam Newton as his position coach since 2013. He has been with the Panthers since 2011. He had a big college career at Miami and spent six years as an NFL QB.

Wednesday January 18, 2017

Olson A No Go: The day before he was suppose to interview for the Bills offensive coordinator position Greg Olson informed the team that he was no longer interested in the job. He has reportedly been hired as the QB coach of the Los Angeles Rams. It's easy to speculate that he took a lesser job to avoid coming to the Bills but Vic Carucci says it's more about a lifestyle choice as he wanted to stay on the West Coast with his teenage kids. Jason LaCanfora reports that the Bills may be waiting for Alex Van Pelt to become available. He is currently the QB coach of the Packers. He was a fan favorite as a perennial backup quarterback with the Bills. He was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo in 2009. RB Coach Hired: The Bills continue to fill out their offensive coaching staff with the exception of the top job on that side of the ball. They have hired Kelly Skipper as the new running backs coach. He served the same role with the Jaguars the past two seasons and was with the Raiders the eight seasons before that. TE Coach Named: The Bills have hired Rob Boras to be their new tight end coach. He is now the 6th member of Sean McDermott's coaching staff. He was the offensive coordinator of the Rams the past two seasons. He started his NFL coaching career with the Bears in 2004 and spent six seasons in Chicago as their tight end coach. He coached the Jaguars tight ends in 2010 and 2011 before joining the Rams in 2012 as their tight end coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015.

Tuesday January 17, 2017

Olson Interview Thursday: Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News is reporting that Greg Olson will interview for the offensive coordinator's position on Thursday. He also reports that it appears that Brad Childress is out of the picture. Alexander Honored: Lorenzo Alexander has been named to the 2016 Professional Football Writers of America's All-AFC team. He started all 16 games and finished the season with 76 tackles, 12½ sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.

Monday January 16, 2017

Olson Interview: Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Bills were interviewing Greg Olson for the open offensive coordinator position. He has also reported that their top candidate is Brad Childress who is now available to interview since the Chiefs lost yesterday. Olson was the offensive coordinator the Jaguars before being fired during this past season. He also was the OC for Detroit in 2004 and 2005, St. Louis in 2006 and 2007, Tampa Bay from 2008 thru 2011, and in 2013 and 2014. He was the QB coach for the 49ers in 2001 and the Bears in 2003 before coaching the QBs in Jacksonville in 2012.

Sunday January 15, 2017

Aaron Returning? John Warrow of the Associated Press is reporting that the father of Aaron Williams say he is leaning towards returning to the team next year instead of retiring. His family has been urging him to hang up his cleats after suffering severe neck injuries the past two seasons. Childress OC? Ian Rapoport is reporting that Brad Childress could be the next offensive coordinator for the Bills. He is currently the co-OC in Kansas City and is considered a top target for the job in Buffalo along with Greg Olsen according to Rapoport. If they go with Childress than the first time head coach Sean McDermott will have two coordinators with head coaching experience. Childress coached with new defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in Minnesota and with McDermott in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2005. He was the QB coach to 2002 with the Eagles and the offensive coordinator from 2003 to 2005. Olson was the offensive coordinator with the Jaguars until he was fired in the middle of the season. He was also the offensive coordinator for Detroit, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Oakland.

Saturday January 14, 2017

Bills Add Another Coach: Sean McDermott added another coach to his defensive staff today. He has hired former Rams defensive line coach Mike Waufle as their new defensive line coach. He was the foul mouthed discplinary that became quasi-famous on Hard Knocks for his no nonsense attitude. He was credited with getting Aaron Donald in line and the hope is he can do the same for Marcell Dareus . He was with the Rams the last five seasons. He also spent six years each with the Raiders and the Giants. The team has officially let Dennis Thurman and Aaron Kromer out of their contracts as their positions have been filled. Coaching Staff .

