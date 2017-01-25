Bills Daily - Top News Wednesday January 25, 2017

Lal Goes To Indy: The Colts have hired Bills WR coach Sanjay Lal for the same position in Indianapolis. That leaves the Bills without a coach at the position. Some people were holding out hope that Lal would remain including Sammy Watkins who has been tweeting his support for Lal. Senior Bowl: Doug Whaley and the scouting staff are in Mobile Alabama for the Senior Bowl as practices got underway yesterday. Sean McDermott and his partial coaching staff remain at One Bills Drive. McDermott is concentrating on finishing his staff and coming up with an offseason plan while beginning evaluating the current roster. He will watch videos of the practices. Doug Whaley spoke to the media yesterday and said he doesn't think the injury to Tyrod Taylor will effect the decision that the team needs to make on him. They feel he will be healthy enough to pass his physical. Whaley said when he gets back to Buffalo he will evaluate the current roster with the coaches and a determination will be made on Taylor's contract at that time. Coaching Staff Update: Sean McDermott continues to fill out his Coaching Staff and there are rumors of two possible offensive coaching hires. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles WR Chad Hall has been hired as an offensive assistant by McDermott. He would be the first coach without extensive experience. In fact, he has no experience as a coach. He is 30 years old and was on the Jaguars practice squad two years ago. He played for Philadelphia when McDermott was there. Footballscoop.com reports the Bills are targeting former Titans DB coach Steve Brown as their new defensive backs coach. He has 22 years experience at the college and pro levels. He was with Tennessee since 2012 and coached with the Rams from 1995 to 2000. He also coached with University of Kentucky.

Tuesday January 24, 2017

Culley The New QB Coach The Bills have announced that have hired former Chiefs WR coach David Culley as the new QB coach. He Sal Cappacio was the first to report last week that the Bills interviewed Culley for an unnamed position. Culley has 23 years coaching experience including 12 with McDermott. He has not coached QBs since college as he has mostly been a WR coach in the pros and an assistant head coach. He was the WR and Asst. head coach the last four years under Andy Reid in Kansas City. His first NFL coaching job was with Tampa Bay in 1994. He spent 1996 to 2013 with the Eagles where he coached with McDermott and coached mostly the wide receivers.

Monday January 23, 2017

Pro Bowl Additions: Now that every member of the Patriots that was voted into the Pro Bowl are now out that opened up spots for a few Bills to be added to the AFC squad. The team announced that Tyrod Taylor, Zach Brown, and Stephon Gilmore have been added to the unit. Taylor will not be able to play after undergoing hernia surgery earlier this month so he officially declined his invitation. Other Bills selected are Lorenzo Alexander, Kyle Williams, Richie Incognito, and LeSean McCoy . Shady also is not going to play as he backed out. That makes it officially six Bills on the AFC squad which is the most since they sent six in 1998.

Friday January 20, 2017

Lawson Scoped: The Bills announced two offseason surgeries today. They announced the second foot surgery for Sammy Watkins first reported by Sal Capaccio. They also said Shaq Lawson had his knee scoped. The team release confirmed Watkins should be ready for training camp and they think Lawson will be ready for offseason workouts. Injury Page . Kyle To Pro Bowl: Kyle Williams will be going to his fifth Pro Bowl as he will join Lorenzo Alexander and Richie Incognito on the squad. He is replacing Ndamukong Suh who has backed out with an injury. Williams is tied with Fred Smerlas with the second most appearances by a Bills defensive lineman behind Bruce Smith's 11. Bills Add Asst. OL Coach: The Bills have announced that Andrew Dees will begin his second stint with the Bills as the assistant offensive line coach. He was with the club under the Chan Gailey regime in 2012 and is a former Syracuse grad. He has spent the last three yars with the Chargers. Coaching Staff . Watkins Has 2nd Surgery: Sal Capaccio is reporting that sources told him Sammy Watkins underwent his 2nd foot surgery earlier this month. It was performed by renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp but could be ready earlier depending on how his recovery and rehab goes. He would need to be cleared by the team doctors and Dr. Anderson before resuming on field activities. Injury Page .

Thursday January 19, 2017

Rick Dennison New OC: The Bills have an offensive coordinator. They have hired Rick Dennison to run the offense. He has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator. He was with the Denver Broncos from 2006 to 2008 and again in 2015 and 2016. He was also the Texans offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013. He was also the QB coach for the Ravens in 2014 when Tyrod Taylor was the backup quarterback there. Denver also was vying to sign Taylor in 2015 before he took less money to sign with the Bills. In 1997 and 98 he was the special teams coach for the Broncos and spent his entire playing career in Denver playing linebacker from 1982 to 1990. He has been to six Super Bowls, three as a player and three as a coach. He has no history with Sean McDermott. Coaching Staff . AVP Not A Candidate? Vic Carucci reports that there is no validity in the Jason LaCanfora report that the team may be inclined to wait for Alex Van Pelt to come free to hire him as the offensive coordinator. The tweet by LaCanfora did seem to be more speculation than inside information. In other coaching staff news, Sal Capaccio reports that the team will interview Chiefs WR coach David Culley but at this time he didn't know for what position the interview was for. McDermott was with Culley in Philadelphia. New OC Candidate: Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer is reporting that the Bills interviewed Panthers QB coach Ken Dorsey for the open offensive coordinator spot. It is the first confirmed interview for the position. The 35 year old obviously coached with Sean McDermott in Carolina and worked closely with Cam Newton as his position coach since 2013. He has been with the Panthers since 2011. He had a big college career at Miami and spent six years as an NFL QB.

