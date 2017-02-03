Bills Daily - Top News Friday February 3, 2017

Taylor Wants To Stay: Tyrod Taylor joined the John Murphy Show today from Radio Row as he was promoting his partnership with New Era. He said he has been in Buffalo rehabbing and prefers to stay in Buffalo since he knows the organization well. Since he has stayed in the area he has talked to the new coaching staff including Sean McDermott at least five times. He said he's not concentrating on his contract situation just concentrating on rehabbing his injury. John Murphy also spoke to Terry Pegula but it was a total fluff interview with nothing significant discussed about the team.

Thursday February 2, 2017

Romo To Buffalo? Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that the Bills have significant interest in Tony Romo but he feels it will be tough to get him. The report states Romo would be more interested in going to Houston, Denver, Arizona, or Kansas City. LaCanfora also reports the team hasn't closed the door on bringing Tyrod Taylor back but would want to do so on a restructured deal. LaCanfora doesn't have as good a track record when it comes to the Bills as some of the other experts so take the report with a grain of salt. Bills Add Five Coaches: Sean McDermott continues to round out his coaching staff with five hirings announced today. The Bills officially announced the hiring of Phil McGeoghan as their WR coach as was reoprted earlier in the week by Adam Caplan. They also hired John Egorugwu, Marc Lubick, Matt Smiley and Bill Teerlinck to the staff. Egorugwu is the defensive quality control coach, he was the defensive assistant in Baltimore the past two years. Lubick will be the offensive quality control/asst. QB coach. He was with OC Rick Dennison the past two seasons in Denver as the assist. WR coach. Smiley is the new assst. special teams coach. He served the same role the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Teerlinck is the new asst. DL coach after spending the last four seasons coaching the defensive line and serving as the co-defensive coordinator at Nevada. The team still need a DB coach.

Tuesday January 31, 2017

Bills Officially Release Coaches: Sean McDermott has finished talking to the members of Rex Ryan's coaching staff that weren't hired by other teams. The Bills have announced the release of 14 coaches including LB coach Bobby April, OL coach Aaron Kromer, QB coach David Lee, Def. Asst. D'Anton Lynn, DB coach Tim McDonald, Off Asst. Pat Meyer, Sr. Off. Asst. Chris Palmer, Asst. DB coach Ed Reed, Special Teams Asst. Eric Smith, Quality Control/Special Teams Asst. Kathryn Smith, DC Dennis Thurman, Asst. QB Coach, Jason Vrable and OLB coach Jeff Weeks. Special Teams coordinator Danny Crossman was retained right after McDermott was hired. TE coach Tony Sparano, DL coach Jason Rebrovich and WR coach Sanjay Lal got other jobs along with Anthony Lynn. The team is still looking for a WR coach and a DB coach among other lower level assistants. It's been reported that Phil McGeoghan will be the WR coach. Front Office Page . Report Says Bills Find WR Coach: ESPN's Adam Caplan reports that the Bills are planning on hiring East Carolina WRs coach Phil McGeoghan as their new WRs coach. He has four years experience in the NFL with the Dolphins as their assistant WR coach. He bucks the trend of Sean McDermott hiring experienced, older coaches. He is just 37 years old and played in the NFL for three seasons, two with Denver and one with New Orleans. OC Rick Dennison was the OL coach when McGeoghan was there. He was with East Carolina just last season. His star protege at the college was Zay Jones who could be a 2nd or 3rd round draft pick in the draft.

Monday January 30, 2017

Alexander MVP: Three Bills players made impact plays in the 20-13 AFC win at yesterday's Pro Bowl. Lorenzo Alexander was named the game's Defensive MVP as a result of his eight tackle, one interception, two passes defensed performance. Stephon Gilmore also intercepted a pass that one was in the end zone. He also had good coverage on two other end zone passes. Zach Brown was second in tackles for the AFC one behind Alexander with 7. He also made a great tackle on a 4th down plunge by Ezekiel Elliot short of the touchdown.

Saturday January 28, 2017

Kyle Returning? When the season ended Kyle Williams hinted he may retire. At the Pro Bowl he seems to be singing a different tune. He has been in contact with new coach Sean McDermott a few times along with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the new DL coach as well. They picked his brain and let him know he is wanted back. Williams told Connor Orr of NFL.com that they want him back and he is preparing like he will be back although he stopped short of making the decision official.

Print Friendly Version

Latest News Archives

News Archives Index

Featured Articles

Full Latest News Page



