Kyle Returning? When the season ended Kyle Williams hinted he may retire. At the Pro Bowl he seems to be singing a different tune. He has been in contact with new coach Sean McDermott a few times along with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and the new DL coach as well. They picked his brain and let him know he is wanted back. Williams told Connor Orr of NFL.com that they want him back and he is preparing like he will be back although he stopped short of making the decision official.

Friday January 27, 2017

Anderson Re-Signed: The Bills have announced that they have re-signed free agent safety Colt Anderson . He was one of 24 unrestricted free agent. Anderson broke his foot was placed on injured reserve in October. He was originally signed last year to be a special teams contributor. Depth Chart .

Thursday January 26, 2017

Kouandjio Injured: The Bills released a statement today saying that Cyrus Kouandjio underwent successful surgery yesterday for a hip injury suffered during an accident in his home. He is expected to be ready in time for training camp. Injury Page .

Wednesday January 25, 2017

Lal Goes To Indy: The Colts have hired Bills WR coach Sanjay Lal for the same position in Indianapolis. That leaves the Bills without a coach at the position. Some people were holding out hope that Lal would remain including Sammy Watkins who has been tweeting his support for Lal. Senior Bowl: Doug Whaley and the scouting staff are in Mobile Alabama for the Senior Bowl as practices got underway yesterday. Sean McDermott and his partial coaching staff remain at One Bills Drive. McDermott is concentrating on finishing his staff and coming up with an offseason plan while beginning evaluating the current roster. He will watch videos of the practices. Doug Whaley spoke to the media yesterday and said he doesn't think the injury to Tyrod Taylor will effect the decision that the team needs to make on him. They feel he will be healthy enough to pass his physical. Whaley said when he gets back to Buffalo he will evaluate the current roster with the coaches and a determination will be made on Taylor's contract at that time. Coaching Staff Update: Sean McDermott continues to fill out his Coaching Staff and there are rumors of two possible offensive coaching hires. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles WR Chad Hall has been hired as an offensive assistant by McDermott. He would be the first coach without extensive experience. In fact, he has no experience as a coach. He is 30 years old and was on the Jaguars practice squad two years ago. He played for Philadelphia when McDermott was there. Footballscoop.com reports the Bills are targeting former Titans DB coach Steve Brown as their new defensive backs coach. He has 22 years experience at the college and pro levels. He was with Tennessee since 2012 and coached with the Rams from 1995 to 2000. He also coached with University of Kentucky.

Tuesday January 24, 2017

Culley The New QB Coach The Bills have announced that have hired former Chiefs WR coach David Culley as the new QB coach. He Sal Cappacio was the first to report last week that the Bills interviewed Culley for an unnamed position. Culley has 23 years coaching experience including 12 with McDermott. He has not coached QBs since college as he has mostly been a WR coach in the pros and an assistant head coach. He was the WR and Asst. head coach the last four years under Andy Reid in Kansas City. His first NFL coaching job was with Tampa Bay in 1994. He spent 1996 to 2013 with the Eagles where he coached with McDermott and coached mostly the wide receivers.

Monday January 23, 2017

Pro Bowl Additions: Now that every member of the Patriots that was voted into the Pro Bowl are now out that opened up spots for a few Bills to be added to the AFC squad. The team announced that Tyrod Taylor, Zach Brown, and Stephon Gilmore have been added to the unit. Taylor will not be able to play after undergoing hernia surgery earlier this month so he officially declined his invitation. Other Bills selected are Lorenzo Alexander, Kyle Williams, Richie Incognito, and LeSean McCoy . Shady also is not going to play as he backed out. That makes it officially six Bills on the AFC squad which is the most since they sent six in 1998.

