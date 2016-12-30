Bills Daily - Top News Friday December 30, 2016

No Glenn, Gilmore, Or Likely Taylor: Cordy Glenn and Stephon Gilmore have been ruled out of the finale. Glenn will have missed the final three games with his back injury. Gilmore is in concussion protocol. Zach Brown is questionable after missing practice on Friday with an illness. Anthony Lynn said that Cardale Jones will be the backup quarterback on Sunday and that Tyrod Taylor will likely be inactive but he hasn't finalized that decision. Taylor was back at practice today after being given a veteran's day off on Thursday. Injury Page .

Thursday December 29, 2016

Watkins Speaks Out: Sammy Watkins spoke out about the situation in Buffalo and said the team needs a coach that will bring discipline to the team. He thinks Anthony Lynn could be that coach since he has the demeanor and the leadership. The new coach needs to change the culture, change the mindset, and get the players on board. No Tyrod: A new day a new saga at One Bills Drive. A day after losing the starting job for the finale, Tyrod Taylor was a non participant in practice today although he was in the building. Anthony Lynn said it was just a veteran's day off but one report said it was a hamstring injury. The same injury that was used as an example in yesterday's press conference as to the heirachy of the quarterback spot. Reports have now surfaced that the groin injury that has landed Taylor on the injury report as a full participant is more severe than everyone was led to believe and he may need sports hernia surgery in the offseason. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports that he will see a hernia specialist surgeon in Philadelphia next week. The timetable for that could get him healthy just in time for the start of the league year when the Bills need to make a decision on his future. There is also a chance that he wouldn't be healthy enough to pass his physical which would guarantee his contract and keep him in Buffalo. Glenn, Gilmore Still Out: Besides Tyrod Taylor the only two players not practicing today were Stephon Gilmore and Cordy Glenn it appears both players will not play in the final. All other players that sat out Wednesday returned. Kyle Williams did most of his work on the stationary bike while LeSean McCoy came back from a sick day. Injury Page . Jackson At Practice: An old friend took in today's practice at the fieldhouse as Fred Jackson stopped by. He spent an hour on the John Murphy Show on WGR and spoke about how his kids are Bills fans still. He also said something very interesting that his plan is to be around here as much as possible and he's hopeful they can make that happen. Game Preview:Some decent intrigue for a meaningless game at the end of the regular season between two also-rans. It won't be another trip back home for Rex Ryan but it will be a "battle" between Ryan Fitzpatrick and the quarterback that replaced him in EJ Manuel . The former first round pick will get one more shot at showing the Bills, or more likely other teams, what he can do as he prepares for free agency. It will be interesting to see how the players respond to Anthony Lynn being the interim coach after the popular Ryan was let go. Complete Preview .

Wednesday December 28, 2016

Injury Update: With all the upheaval it's hard to remember that they are preparing for a football game. Today the team did practice and the same people that sat out Wednesday practices under Rex Ryan were still sitting under Anthony Lynn. Sammy Watkins, LeSean McCoy, Charles Clay, Lorenzo Alexander, Stephon Gilmore, Cordy Glenn, Kyle Williams, and Nick O'Leary all sat out. McCoy and O'Leary sat with illnesses. Lerentee McCray was limited as he continues to battle back from a concussion. Preston Brown and John Miller were also limited. Injury Page . Lynn Presser: Since the Bills didn't have the decency of bringing Doug Whaley or Terry Pegula in front of the media, interim coach Anthony Lynn was left to be the voice of the team and be peppered with questions about the firing of his boss. Whaley will talk to the media on Monday but that is a league mandated press conference that he must do. Scott Berchtold started the press conference getting choked up when he passed condolences for the death of Bruce DeHaven before Lynn took the podium. Lynn made it official that EJ Manuel will start on Sunday as he said he lost a good friend in Rex Ryan which has made it challenging. He joked at first that Cardale Jones would play. He said they want to look at their depth since they are out of the playoffs and want to see what the other two could do. He said there is a chance all three QBs will be active but it sounds like Taylor may be inactive if they only go with two QBs. His focus is getting everyone ready to play the Jets and do their best to win the game. He said EJ was the next man up and it was our decision when asked if it was his call. He said Taylor is a young quarterback with a lot of potential and is developing. It would be interesting to have him for a full offseason. He would like to get him to throw between the hashes and that can only be drilled into him in the offseason. He said he wouldn't want to be evaluated based on one game when it comes to his chance of getting a permanent head coaching job. He likes that Tyrod is cautious because he doesn't turn the ball over and always gives them a chance to win. More on Ryan, he said he wanted to see him get more time but it is a business and ownership made that decision so they have to move forward. He says it's not up to him to decide if it's fair or not. Rex informed him of his dismissal and gave him his blessings as the interim head coach. On the controversial overtime punt and he repeatedly said he backed the head coach's call. Lynn admitted later in the presser that he wasn't in the room when the decision was made to bench Tyrod and that he was disappointed because he's a competitor and wants to play. So it turned out it wasn't an our decision but a front office and owner's decision. No responsiblities of the coaching staff are changing for the finale. DeHaven Passes Away: Former Bills Special Teams coach Bruce DeHaven passed away yesterday at 68 years old after a long battle with cancer. DeHaven coached the Bills Special Teams during the glory years from 1987 to 1999 and then again from 2010 to 2012. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer last spring. He continued working as an advisor with the Panthers while receiving treatment in Buffalo. Marv Levy released a statement that said, "Bruce DeHaven was not only one of the premier special teams coaches the history of the NFL, he was also a premier SPECIAL PERSON. His work ethic, his love for and his dedication to the game, his caring about those players from whom he was able to bring forth their maximum talents and who revere him are all signature features which distinguished him. Beyond that, he was a wonderful husband and father possessed of a happy and upbeat nature. What a privilege it was for me and for all the members of our coaching staff to have been colleagues and friends of Bruce DeHaven." Special Teams great Steve Tasker said, "I was a better football player because Bruce DeHaven was my coach, but I was a better man because Bruce DeHaven was my friend. I will miss him very, very much."

Tuesday December 27, 2016

Whaley To Lead Search: Bad news for those hoping Doug Whaley was heading out the door with Rex Ryan. The Bills released another statement today saying Whaley will lead the head coaching search. While Whaley has been with the team since Doug Marrone was hired he did not lead the search or make the call on the hiring of Marrone or Rex Ryan according to many people in the know. No more excuses for Whaley, if this coach fails he has to go with him. Whaley also reportedly didn't get along with Marrone or Ryan so it is a must he gets a long with the guy he hand picks for the job. Team Statement: The Bills released your run of the mill statement on the firing of Rex Ryan from Terry Pegula that said, "I spoke with Rex earlier today and we mutually agreed that the time to part ways is now. These decisions are never easy. I want to take this opportunity to thank Rex for all his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward. Kim and I and our entire Bills organization share in the same disappointment and frustration as our fans, but we remain committed to our goal of bringing a championship to Western New York. Anthony Lynn will serve as our interim head coach to lead us through the Jets game." Ryan Fired: The Bills have decided not to prolong the inevitable and have fired Rex Ryan before the season finale against his old team the Jets. Rob Ryan is also out immediately. Anthony Lynn is the interim head coach for the finale and will definitely be in the mix for the permanent job. Timing is a bit interesting that they won't let him coach the last game and made him meet the media yesterday where he looked like a beaten man. It will be interesting to see if Tyrod Taylor will still start the finale or if they organization decides with Rex gone to sit him to not risk injury. Adam Schefter is reporting that EJ Manuel will get the start on Sunday. Ryan finished with a 15-16 record as the Bills head coach including losing six of his last nine games. The team gets a jump on the head coaching search ahead of teams that will be firing their coaches next week. Vic Carucci reports that all indications point to Doug Whaley staying on as GM. That would make it three head coaches he had a hand in hiring almost unheard of in today's NFL. Ryan walks away with three years on his contract and $16.5 Million as a parting gift. Gilmore Likely To Miss Finale: It is definitely very possible that Stephon Gilmore has played his last game as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He is still in concussion protocol two days after the devastating loss to Miami when he took a hit to the head. It is unlikely he will play in the finale on Sunday and with free agency looming his Bills career may be over. Rex Ryan addressed the media yesterday and stuck by his decision to punt in overtime on 4th and 2, calling it a long 2 and saying he would have went for it if it was less than two yards to go. He was very upset in his press conference calling it one of the toughest losses of his career and the toughest of his Bills career. On the non timeout call during the game tying field goal he said he knows he tried to get the timeout and wanted it to get the block kick team on the field. He also said it was inexcusable to have 10 men on the field on Jay Ajayi's 57 yard run after the dreaded overtime punt.

Monday December 26, 2016

Back To Work: The Bills go back to work today to prepare for the season finale against the Jets after having Christmas Day off yesterday. The wounds over the heartbreaking loss to the Dolphins still loom large especially when Tennessee, Baltimore, Indianapolis, and Denver all lost which would have kept the Bills alive and even have improved their faint playoff hopes. Now as the team is now officially 17 years without a playoff berth the annual tradition of figuring out where they will draft begins. Right now they remain in the abyss with the 12th draft choice as once again the team isn't bad enough to get a high impact player and not good enough to make the playoffs. It appears the highest they can go with a loss to a Jets team that has given up would be 9th. More likely, they will win the game and could drop all the way to 16th.

Saturday December 24, 2016

Bills Blitz: Allen Franks hit a 55 yard field goal with :06 left in regulation than nailed a 27 yarder with less than a minute left in overtime to give Miami a wild 34-31 overtime victory that ends the Bills playoff hopes. Tyrod Taylor hit Charles Clay with his second touchdown of the game with 1:20 left to allow the Bills to erase three 14 point deficits and give them the lead. Dan Carpenter missed two field goals including one in overtime that would have given them the lead. The Bills had a franchise record 589 yards in the loss. Taylor had his first 300 yard passing game while LeSean McCoy and Sammy Watkins both went way over 100 yardsThere will be no grades this week. Don't think people want to ruin their holidays reading them. Bills Blitz . Injury Update: Stephon Gilmore went down in overtime as he was shaken up when he took a shot to the head. Injury Page . Gameday Inactives: Cordy Glenn is inactive for a second straight week with his back injury. He had been listed as doubtful but his fate was sealed when he couldn't practice on Thursday. Lerentee McCray is inactive for a third straight game with his concussion after being ruled out on Friday. Kyle Williams led the list of questionable players that will play. They all are active except Jerel Worthy who may be inactive because of his shoulder injury or because of a numbers game. The healthy scratches are Logan Thomas, Gerald Christian, Dez Lewis, and Cardale Jones . Gameday Weather: They will be some precipitation around for this Christmas Eve game but instead of it being snow it will be rain. It should also only be around during the tailgate parties. Rain should end before the game starts and it should be just cloudy during the game with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The wind will be out of the West at 14mph at kickoff. For commentary throughout the game follow us on twitter!

